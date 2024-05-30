OBITUARY: Marilyn Miller

Marilyn Miller, age 87, passed away on May 27, 2024 at Waters of Smyrna.

She was born in Muncie, IN and a resident of Rutherford County for the past 30 years. She was a member of Stones River Baptist Church and attended Light House Family Church and Recovery in Christ Church.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lurton Boyd and Elsie V. Jones Boyd; husband, Raymond Miller; sons, Larry Miller, Randall “Ronnie” Miller; brother, Marvin Boyd; and sisters, Clara Bilbrey and Lois Keller.

She is survived by sons, Mark (Beth Corter) Miller, Tom (Shanda) Miller; daughters, Vickie (Maurice Washington) Butler, Debbie Sherfield, Peggy (Jay) Blanton; twenty two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until time of memorial service at 6:00 PM, Friday, May 31, 2024 at Oakland Resurrection Fellowship Recovering in Christ Church, 530 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro.

A second memorial service will be at 5:00 PM, June 7, 2024 at Stones River Baptist Church, 361 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

