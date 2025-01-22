OBITUARY: Marilyn Kay Ramsey Barnes

Marilyn Kay Ramsey Barnes, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN, was born on June 27, 1947, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 19, 2025.

A native of Sumner County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Crystell Keen Ramsey.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, James Ray Barnes of Murfreesboro, TN; three daughters, Karen Redmon and her husband Todd, Leigh Mangum and her husband Greg, and Jennifer Ridgeway and her husband Lee all of Murfreesboro, TN; eight grandchildren, Kayla Seagle and her husband Mac, Kylee Mangum, Tyler Redmon, Abbie Messick and her husband Justin, Hannah Ridgeway, Raelee Ridgeway, Jackson Ridgeway and Cooper Mangum; one brother, James Robert Ramsey and sister in law, Bobbie Rasmey of Gallatin, TN; sister in law, Kaye Crain and her husband Lannie of Pine, LA; four nieces, Lyn Taylor and her husband Ronnie, Cynthia Pope and her husband Chris, Christina Maclean and her husband Cam, and Kendra Jackson and her husband Bobby, along with several great nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was a Christian and an active member of One Church Barfield in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a member of the hospitality team, a regular attendee at the Ladies’ Prayer group meeting on Tuesdays, and co-leader of the church’s Prayer Shawl Ministry where she, along with the group members, crocheted and prayed over beautiful shawls and blankets so that they could provide those who were sick or mourning a handmade gift that was a reminder of God’s love and comfort. Marilyn was also a member of the Gideons International Ladie’s Auxiliary.

Visitation with the family will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike Cirricione officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International or the Prayer Shawl Ministry at One Church Barfield in memory of Marilyn.

An online guestbook for the Barnes family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

