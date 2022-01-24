Marilyn Kay Carter, age 71, passed away on January 20, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Marvin McKinon and Betty Jane Bugg McKinon.

She is survived by her husband, Bryant Carter; daughters, Tammie (Kirk) Hooten, Angela (Blair) Pewett; brothers, Terry McKinon, Lewis McKinon; sisters, Joan Jordan, Cheryl Cremeans, Lisa Manning; and grandchildren, Blake Dolberry, Tyler Dolberry, Garrett Hooten, Kaylee Hooten, and Emma Hooten.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM at Shelton Cemetery with Ralph Boyd officiating. Pallbearers will be Patrick Miller, Micah Wells, Spencer Pope, Derrick Gregory, Blake Dolberry, Tyler Dolberry, and Garrett Hooten.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Hospital.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.