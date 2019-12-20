Marilyn Jean Kronsbein, age 83 of Murfreesboro died Wednesday December 18, 2019. She was a native of Wellsville, MO and was preceded in death by her parents, August “Gus” Heinrich Schuknecht, and Aldine Van Horn Schuknecht; brother, Ronald Schuknecht. Mrs. Kronsbein was a member of Advent Lutheran Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Norman Kronsbein; children, Cynthia Manning and husband David of Florida, Cathy Viola and husband Jim of Brentwood, Brad Kronsbein and wife Cindy of Florida; grandchildren; Santana Manning, Joseph and Kelsey Viola, Jacob Kronsbein, Tommy Gibble and wife Jackie, Danny Gibble and wife Caitlin, Caroline Gibble; great-grandchildren; Andrea ”AJ” Kronsbein, Isabella Manning; sister; Shirley Fennewald of Missouri.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church or Rheumatology Research Foundation: Rheumatoid Arthritis www.rheumresearch.org

Visitation will be at Advent Lutheran Church 10:00 AM Saturday January 4th followed by Celebration of life service at 11:00AM with David Hood officiating, and luncheon to follow. www.theadventchurch.org

