OBITUARY: Marie Soyster Huff Brown

Marie Soyster Huff Brown, 44, of Murfreesboro, TN, met the merciful embrace of her Lord and Savior Jesus on November 30, 2025. In her childhood home, surrounded by family and friends, Marie left behind the pain of this world for life everlasting.

Born to James Paul and Helen Robeson Soyster in Dayton, TN, Helen Marie attended Sale Creek Independent Presbyterian. At the age of four, her family relocated to Murfreesboro. From a young age, Marie found her voice, singing from the moment she could talk. Her love for music grew in her later years as she served on the praise and worship teams while living in Clemson, SC and later in Warner Robbins, GA.

She came to faith in Jesus early in her life under the wings and mentorship of close family, critically thinking about the Gospel and how it applied to her life. She cultivated her faith and made it her own, worshipping with the Greek Orthodox Church as an adult. Her faith and love of people spearheaded her desire to serve and help any and all.

Marie passionately sought adventure, from tumbling across the back yard, flipping and dismounting the monkey bars at a young age, to white water rafting, rock climbing, repelling and cliff jumping in her young adult years. She even perfected a front handspring throw-in during her soccer career. Always determined and never deterred, Marie continued seeking thrills despite injury or setback.

Marie loved soccer, playing throughout childhood and eventually following in her father’s footsteps by taking the pitch as a Lion at Bryan College from 1999-2001. After transferring to Middle Tennessee State University, she graduated with a degree in Psychology in December 2002.

An avid reader, Marie loved every aspect of English film and literature. She never tired of her favorites, reading the classic works of Charles Dickens and Jane Austin repeatedly, and often watching Pride and Prejudice in a single sitting.

Marie loved to challenge her brain, through jigsaw puzzles and conversation. Christmas was her favorite season, and despite circumstances, always delighted in decorating her home and the sounds of the season. She was creative and intentional, loved baking, cooking and scrapbooking. Her hands were blessed by the Lord, allowing her to lovingly knit countless works of art that warmed the hearts and souls of all ages.

A lifelong football fan, Marie could be found cheering on her favorite teams the Tennessee Titans, the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys. Though born and raised in Tennessee, the only orange you would ever catch her in was that of the Clemson Tigers.

Marie embraced her role as a young mother, teaching her children to dance, even in the midst of the rain. She loved tradition and passed the most meaningful ones on to her children. Though her later life brought trials, Marie loved each of her five children fiercely, even when she struggled with how to show them.

She is survived by her husband Richard Scott Brown (Rich) of Murfreesboro; her daughter Rose Marie Huff of Murfreesboro; sons Justin Beattie Huff, Jr. (Jay), Elisha Paul Huff (Eli), Isaac Davis Huff and Garrett James Huff, all of SC; her three stepchildren, Keeley Faye Brown, Ashton Michael Brown, and Kelly Elizabeth Brown, all of OK; her parents Jim and Helen Soyster of Murfreesboro; her grandfather Paul Soyster also of Murfreesboro; siblings Anna (Brent) Morgan of Murfreesboro, Paul (Tiffany) Soyster, Jr. of Dayton, TN, and Rachel (Joe) Ehleben of Readyville, TN.

Marie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ed and Austin Robeson and LaRue Soyster.

A private graveside service will be followed by a public Memorial Service at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1020 N. Rutherford Blvd., on Saturday, December 6 at 5:30 pm.

Marie had a servant’s heart and she truly longed to and found joy in helping others. With that in mind, the family asks in lieu of flowers, gifts be made in Marie’s name to Bridge Family Ministries by visiting this link.

The family would also like to remind all, that though our sins are many, the Lord’s mercy is ever more.