OBITUARY: Marie Garrett ‘Peewee’ Faulkner

Marie Garrett “Peewee” Faulkner of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, she was 69 years old.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, but raised in Franklin, TN, she was the daughter of the late William and Odell Luckett Garrett.

Mrs. Faulkner was also preceded in death by her husband Russell Faulkner and a son Rusty Faulkner.

Mrs. Faulkner is survived by her daughters, Racheal Hartman and her husband Cory and Elizabeth Howard all of Smyrna, TN; sisters, Gayle Hickman, and Janice Ellis both of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Kate Howard, Kristen Howard, Will Wilhoite, Hannah Welch, Rebekah Hartman, Miranda Hartman, and Stephanie Hartman; great-grandchildren, Joseph Wolf, Emma Fritts, Alex Robertson, Gracie Robertson, Aurora Welch, and soon to be, Peyton Thompson.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Living Springs Baptist Church, Mt. Juliet, TN with Cory Hartman officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service at the Living Springs Baptist Church.

Mrs. Faulkner was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

