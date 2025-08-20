OBITUARY: Marie Davis

Marie “Rie” Davis, 88, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, August 16, 2025, from complications of a stroke. She was born in Barnswell, South Carolina to Mr. and Mrs. Tom Blake of Tullahoma, TN in 1937. Mrs. Tom “Mimi” Blake was the granddaughter of Mary Myrtle (Carroll) Dossett of Tullahoma and was a cherished grandmother of Marie’s.

She was preceded by her first husband, James A McComb, Jr.; daughters, Laura McComb Dunn, Holly Marie Davis, and brother; William Blake.

Survivors include her daughter, Heather (McComb) Pattie and her husband, John of Murfreesboro, a son, Clint Davis, also of Murfreesboro, TN, a grandchild, Jaime P. Cline and her fiancé, Caleb Newell, a beloved great-grandchild, Gabe, all of Murfreesboro. There are also many loving friends and family who will miss her dearly, including Rusty, Mary Beth and Emyle Lawrence. Words cannot express how much we appreciate all you have done for our mom.

For those who wish to donate in Marie’s name may be given to PAWS of Rutherford County or any children’s charity of your choice.

Private family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com