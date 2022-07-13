OBITUARY: Marice Louise Minick

Mrs. Marice Louise Minick of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, she was 90 years old.

She was born on January 26, 1932, to the late Louie and Aletha Burnett.

Marice is preceded in death by brothers Houston Burnett, Thomas Burnett, sisters Geraldine Ballantine and Muriel Lee.

She is survived by her husband John Minick, sons Doc. Johnny Minick wife Sherry, Alex Minick wife Carolyn, daughter Heidi Barnes husband Rev. Charles Barnes, sisters Billye Sims, Betty Stringer, grandchildren Rev. John Aaron Minick wife Julia, Jadon Barnes wife Ainsley, great-grandchildren Hayden Minick, Preston Minick, Londin Minick, Brooklyn Minick, Caspian Barnes, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, July 15, 2022, at LifePoint Church, 506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna, TN 37167. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to The River, by going to [email protected] or PO Box 2229, Smyrna, TN 37167.

