OBITUARY: Maria Orduna Maldonado

Maria Orduna Maldonado, age 64, passed away November 25, 2024 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in Comonfort, Mexico and a resident of Rutherford County. She attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Santos Orduna and Enedina Maldonado.

She is survived by son, Juan Manual Pescador-Orduna; daughters, Samantha Pescador-Orduna, America Pescador-Orduna; and grandchildren, Alexandra Pescador-Orduna, Bella Pescador-Burnett, Jayden Pescador-Burnett and Renata Bartolo-Pescador.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, November 29, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email