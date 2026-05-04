Maria B. Scharf, 94, of Murfreesboro, TN went home to the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2026. She was born in Norwalk, OH, the daughter of John and Krescentia (nee Krieg) Stadelmaier. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Donald R. Scharf who died in August of 2025.

Maria and Don raised their family in Amherst, OH before moving to Murfreesboro. They spent many years delivering Meals on Wheels in their community. Maria was an avid dog lover and proponent of animal welfare.

Mrs. Scharf was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children Donald Scharf and wife Teresa Davis and daughter Cindy (Ed) Staron of Amherst, OH; grandchildren Michael Scharf and Scott (Jennifer) Staron; great grandchildren Dainnee (Nathan) Flynn, Ryan Staron and Damien (Kayti) Miller and four great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday May 7th 4:00 – 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with a rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral mass will be Friday May 8th 3:00 pm at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the animal rescue of your choice.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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