OBITUARY: Marguerite F. Bowen

Marguerite F. Bowen, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at her residence.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Bellwood Baptist Church. She retired from White Stag as a Production Supervisor.

Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, Horace Ferguson and Cretie Lou Holden Ferguson; daughter, Janie Brewer; brother, Murphy Ferguson; sisters, Odell Davenport and Pauline Bartlett; and grandson, Terry Shelton and great-grandson, Kenny Pitts.

She is survived by her son, Rickey (Donna) Bowen of Cottontown, TN; Daughter, Brenda (Jackie) Green of Sylva, NC; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, July 14, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery with Travis Taylor and Bud Mitchell officiating. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice.

