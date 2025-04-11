OBITUARY: Margie Jean Parton

Margie Jean Parton, age 93 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, April 9, 2025. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Albert and Lydia Myrtle Preston Harrell. Mrs. Parton was also preceded in death by her husband, Sterling Parton, her son, Lynn Harris, brothers Ed, Leo, Forrest, Jesse, and Homer “Snook” Harrell; sisters, Annabell Medlock, Mamie Brandon, Susie Wallace, and Clara Harrell.

Mrs. Parton is survived by her son, Kenneth “Kenny” Harris and his wife Janet of Woodbury, TN; grandsons, Chris Harris of Murfreesboro, TN and Trent Harris of Shelbyville, TN; great grandsons, Todd and Walter Harris.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM at Dilton Cemetery with Pastor Brent Brewer officiating.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Parton was a member of Harvest View Church and a retired Unit Clerk with Rutherford Hospital. A devout woman of God, she loved and cared deeply for family and friends.

An online guestbook for the Parton family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.