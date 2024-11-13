OBITUARY: Margaret ‘Peggy’ Richmond

Margaret “Peggy” Richmond passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on November 27, 1953, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She was a member of the Technical High School class of 1971 and trained as an LPN before attending the American Medical College of Miami, Florida. Peggy had a rewarding career with the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Medical Technician. Her career included serving veterans and that gave her great pride. It also gave her an opportunity to travel, having worked for the VA Medical Centers in Coatesville PA, Murfreesboro, TN, Orlando FL, Salisbury, NC and retiring in 2012 from the VAMC of Nashville.

Peggy loved the beach and loved spending her day there with family, whenever the opportunity arose. Our memories are filled with nothing but good times and we are blessed to have been part of her life.

She is survived by her Husband of 54 years, Jerry Richmond, Murfreesboro, TN, sons Jerry Richmond Jr and wife Jennifer, Sparta, TN, Brian Richmond and wife Emily, Murfreesboro, TN. Grandchildren Ashley, Tina, Gabi, Seara, Owen, Hailey and Brooklynn. Great Grandchildren Lucas and Aurora. Her brothers Anthony Portanova, Tom Rabel, and sisters Patricia Callea, Carol Hoffman. In addition, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 16, 2024, from 1:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Interment will be in the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Peggy will be in our hearts forever!

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Heart Association and an online guestbook is available for the Richmond family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

