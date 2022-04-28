Mrs. Margaret Nelson Garner Castleberry, age 94, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at NHC Murfreesboro.

She was born in Little Rock, AR to the late John and Curry Waller Nelson.

Mrs. Castleberry was an x-ray technician at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic and a faithful member of Third Baptist Church. In her younger years, she would go fishing and hunting. Mrs. Castleberry was a wonderful cook and seamstress. She watched or listened to every Braves game she could. She read her Bible regularly and never missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune. Mrs. Castleberry kept her mind sharp by doing crossword puzzles. More than anything, she loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Castleberry is survived by her daughter, Becky Garner Jones and her husband Palmer; step-daughter, Robbie Castleberry and her husband Lowe McCrary; grandchildren, Lance Jones and his wife Amy and Wendy Coleman and her husband Mike; great-grandchildren, Brock Jones and his wife Kenzie, Tanner Jones and his fiancée Cortney Melton, Ashleigh Bullock and her husband Macon, and Katie Coleman; great-great-grandchildren, Brynnlee and Brody Jones; sister, Nancy Trammell; faithful friend, Joyce Vaughn; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Charles Wesley Garner and McCord “Skeeter” Castleberry; son, Charles Daniel Garner; brothers, David, Thomas, Patrick, and Timothy Nelson; and a sister, Annabelle Dickerson.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 12:00noon until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Steve Hutson will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lance Jones, Brock Jones, Tanner Jones, Mike Coleman, David Jones, Ed Stinson, and Lowe McCrary. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, NHC, and Caris Hospice for their loving care of Mrs. Castleberry over the past year and a half.

