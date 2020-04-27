Margaret Moss Murphey, age 95, passed away on April 23, 2020 at National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born in Augusta, Georgia to the late Henry H. and Henrietta (Parker) Moss. She and her late husband lived in many places including Rochester, New York; Lafayette, Indiana; Wilmington, Delaware; Buffalo, New York and Richmond, Virginia.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Wilbur A. Murphey and grandsons Craig R. Murphey and Harold “Lee” Murphey Jr.

Margaret “Mom” is survived by son Harold L. Murphey Sr. (Darlene) of Murfreesboro, TN; son Robert W. Murphey (Jan) of Franklin, MA; daughter Janet D. Murphey (Seth) of Charles City, VA. Grandchildren: Michael Murphey and Joseph Burton of Murfreesboro, TN; Jeni Haskell (Brian) of Taunton, MA; Christopher Balasone (Amanda) of Colonial Heights, VA; Ashley Spillman of Lanexa, VA; very close friend Bob Meloon of San Diego, CA; ten great grandchildren and many other loving family, travel buddies and special friends.

Margaret graduated with honors from Junior College of Augusta; worked for Eastman Kodak as an Analytical Chemist; worked at Purdue University in the Agricultural Chemistry Department and did analytical work for several professors while her husband went to graduate school.

She worked for University Presbyterian Church in Buffalo, NY as Director of Religious Education and did summer preschool for the Presbytery and later worked at the Church of the Nativity. In Virginia, she worked and was a dedicated volunteer at Bon Air Presbyterian Church in Richmond, VA and her grandchildren’s schools. After moving to Tennessee, she volunteered at The Dispensary of Hope and St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.

In addition to all her accomplishments, she enjoyed traveling the world with friends to Australia, Egypt, China, Israel, Norway and many other places.

Memorial contributions can be made to:

In memory of Craig Murphey:

Hungerfree America

Memo: Craig Murphey Fellowship Fund

50 Broad Street

New York, NY 10004

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/hunger-free-america/remembering-craig

In memory of Harold Lee Murphey Jr.: Muscular Dystrophy Association www.mda.org