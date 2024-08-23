OBITUARY: Margaret ‘Margie’ Ann Moore

Margaret “Margie” Ann Moore, age 80, passed away on August 21, 2024 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of Connersville, IN and has lived in Middle Tennessee for the past 10 years. Margie attended Plainview Baptist Church.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Irene Snoddy; and husband, Ronald Moore.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Moore and Rick (Zoe) Moore; daughter, Lisa (Anthony) Izzi; and grandchildren, Trista, Ashley, Ryan, Johnathan, and Katie May.

Visitation will be at 3:00 PM until time of church service at 4:00, Friday, August 30, 2024 at Plainview Baptist Church, 6088 Jim Cummings Blvd, Woodbury, TN 37190. Jonathan Womack will be officiating.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all the people who helped make her life more meaningful.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

