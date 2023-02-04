OBITUARY: Margaret Lovene Huff

Margaret Lovene Huff, age 85, wife of Bobby R. Huff and a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, at Diversicare of Smyrna.

In September 1956, Margaret—who went by her middle name Lovene with family and friends—met Bobby R. Huff in Antioch, Tennessee, and they married on December 1, 1956. Margaret and Bobby went on to have four children, Sherry, David, Rhonda, and Steven.

A stay-at-home mom until Steven began school, Margaret began a career in retail at Zayre Dept. store that continued until Bobby launched Huff Electric Co. in 1973 and was appointed company vice president. After Huff Electric dissolved in the late 1980s, she continued her accounting career, becoming Chief Financial Officer for New Horizons Corporation in Nashville, TN.

In 2000, Margaret retired and moved with Bobby to Chapala, Mexico. Later they returned to the United States and lived in Foley, then Fairhope, Alabama. Eventually, Margaret and Bobby went on to live in Columbia and Smyrna, TN.

Margaret enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her brother Phil and her adult children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She loved planting beautiful flower gardens and learning new technology, having been the family’s go-to computer expert for years.

Margaret’s subtle wit, kindness, and compassion left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. She was often the first to reach out to friends and family in need to offer understanding and counsel, and she was a gentle and loving mother and mother-in-law.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Rhonda Huff of Hermitage, TN, Steven (Dana) Huff of Worcester, MA; grandchildren Jacob Huff, Nathan Grimes, Genevieve (Ceagan) Lino, Ryan Huff, Margaret Elaine Huff, Dylan Huff, great-grandchild Ian Huff, and brother Phillip Lane.

Along with her parents and sisters Lily and Marjorie, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Huff-Grimes, and son, David Huff.

A memorial service was held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, with Steven Huff officiating. She will later be laid to rest in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

