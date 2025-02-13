OBITUARY: Margaret Louise Burke

Margaret Burke, or Monie to those who had the honor to know her, passed away peacefully on February 10th, 2025 in Murfreesboro, TN.

Monie was born on October 12th, 1939 in Jackson, Michigan. She later moved to Murfreesboro, TN where she raised her two children: Larry Burke Jr. and Rebecca (Becki) Larson.

Larry Jr. and Becki were both unable to live their full lives and have been patiently waiting for their mother’s arrival in Heaven. She has undoubtedly been reunited with her children who preceded her in death.

Monie was also preceded in death by her parents Enos Hemminger and Betty Hemminger along with many of her siblings.

Even with the sadness of having to bury her children, she lived an exciting life filled with love and happiness. She shined so much brightness and joy into the lives of those around her.

She spent her free time bowling multiple leagues. Her years of bowling brought her many wonderful friends and relationships that she held very dear to her. When she wasn’t bowling she enjoyed gardening, shopping at Belk, and enjoying a bite to eat at Waffle House or Sylvan Park with friends. She had a love for all things sparkly and was always seen wearing her favorite necklaces! She insisted the more bling, the better!

Monie was also a devoted dog mom, endlessly caring for her two dogs Deaj and Gidget. The way she spoke of them, you’d never know those kids of hers had four legs and a tail!

One of her greatest joys in life was when she became a grandma, or Gobbie as she was named by her eldest grandchild. She is lovingly remembered by her granddaughter Shelby (Wayne) Lovvorn, grandson David (Chelsea) Larson and three great grandchildren: Charlie, Kaylee and Brayden (who affectionately called her Gaga.)

She is also survived by her two sisters, Kathy Mazzetti and Barbara Beeler, who will always hold her in a special place in their hearts.

At 85 years old, Monie lived a deeply fulfilling life. She was a caring mother, adoring Gobbie, and compassionate friend. She will be sorely missed. Life will not be the same without her in it but we know we’ll see her again one day. For now, we can take comfort in knowing she is in a better place and will always be watching over us.