Mrs. Margaret Louise Blevins, age 84, of Smyrna, TN passed away Wednesday, February 25, 2026. She was born in Kyles Ford, TN to the late Clint and Fonda Anderson. Mrs. Blevins was happiest being outdoors, working on the farm, being at the cabin, and going on drives out into the country. She was known for her dressing at Thanksgiving dinner and peanut butter fudge.

Mrs. Blevin is survived by her sons, Jeff Blevins and his fiancée April and Greg Blevins and his wife Peggy; grandchildren, Olivia, Carli, and Megan; sister, Joyce Eldridge and her husband Gerald; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James Blevins.

Service times will be announced once they are scheduled.

