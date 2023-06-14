OBITUARY: Margaret ‘Louise’ Avant

Margaret “Louise” Avant, age 92, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Louise was one of five children born to Dollie Edith and Oscar Roberson on January 26, 1931.

Louise grew up in Hohenwald, TN and was recently a resident of Murfreesboro, TN. She completed her education at Centerville High School and was an avid reader and gardener, and she really loved cooking and serving God.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Walter Avant; brothers, Donald Roberson and Richard Roberson; sister, Shirley McClain; daughter, Johnnie English-Sith; son, Larry Avant and three grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, brother, James (Shirley) Roberson; daughters, Sharon Avant, Denise (Darnell) Dixon, Patricia (Rod) Davis; son, Walter (Deyon) Avant, Jr.; 14 grandchildren; more than 30 greatgrandchildren; sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Avant and Starr Avant; special family Shay (Curtis) Allen, O’Leshia (Joshua) Southall and 3 children, DaCaria Adams, DaLaisha (Kirkland McKenzie) Adams, DaVon Adams; a host of nieces, nephews and her World Outreach family.

A memorial for Louise will be 1:30 PM, Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

