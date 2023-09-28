OBITUARY: Margaret Juanita Finch

Margaret Juanita Finch, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Murfreesboro and has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She worked as a manager at Mahle Tennex.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Hudson and Margaret Singleton Hudson.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Finch; daughter, Leilani (Paul) Harvey, Jaime Cagle; sister, Linda (JR) Williams; and grandchildren, Joseph Cagle and Isaiah Holcomb.

No service is planned at this time.

