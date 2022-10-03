OBITUARY: Margaret Jean Drewry

Margaret Jean Drewry passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, she was 96 years old.

She was born in Readyville, TN to the late Elmus and Loucille Alexander.

She was also preceded in death by husband, Isaac Richard Drewry; brothers, John Alexander and wife Jane of Smithville, TN, Robert Alexander and wife Jean of Smithville, TN; sister, Waldean Mitchell and husband Eugene; and brother-in-law, Edwin Neely.

She is survived by her son, Robert Drewry and his wife Lisa of Smyrna, TN; daughters, Linda Byford and her husband Steve of Murfreesboro, Susan Baker and her husband Jeff of Murfreesboro, Betsy Johnson and her husband Erik of Brentwood, Patty Drewry of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Wade Byford, Richard Drewry, Robert Drewry, Abigail Baker; sister, Hazel Neely; many nieces and nephews; and beloved granddog Chip.

Mrs. Drewry was a long time member of Kingwood Church of Christ. Mr. and Mrs. Drewry were Kentucky Fried Chicken Franchisees for 34 years in Murfreesboro and Smyrna. She dedicated her life to her family and her home and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, October 3, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund or Alive Hospice.

