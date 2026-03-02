OBITUARY: Margaret Helen Warren

Margaret Helen Warren, age 90, passed away February 27, 2026 at Quality Center for Rehab in Lebanon. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Walter Hill Church of Christ.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Miles Edward Lane and Johnnie Mae Timbs Lane; husband Charles Raymond Warren; son, Randy Warren; brothers, Dalton Lane, Jerry Lane; and sister, Evelyn Harrelson.

She is survived by sons, Bob (Carol) Warren, Barry (Cindy) Warren, Larry (April) Warren; sisters, Janice Warren, Myles Boone; grandchildren, Brad Warren, Emily Yopp, Scott Warren, Max Warren, Maggie Warren, Mitch Warren, Ashley Roberts, Robbie Warren, Lucas Warren; and great-grandchildren, Clay, Drew, Seth and Lana Warren, Olivia, Ava and Mallory Yopp, Jack, Caleb, Joshua and Matthew Warren and one on the way.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Brad Warren and Paul Norwood officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandsons and great-grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

