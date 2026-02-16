OBITUARY: Margaret Dalene Johnson

Margaret Dalene Johnson, age 79, passed away on February 12, 2026, at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and was a loving wife, mom, Granny, and above all, a child of God.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Willie D. Armstrong and Katherine Jones Armstrong; her brother, Gene Armstrong, her sister, Dorothy Bratcher, and her son Robert Dean Johnson.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Johnson; her sons, James Darrell Johnson and Ricky Johnson; her grandchildren, James Allen Johnson, Jessica (Brandon) Lambert, Jeweliana Johnson, Jordan Johnson; and her great-grandchildren Raylynn Brooks, and Autumn Lambert.

Margaret was a devoted member of Smyrna Church of God. She was a loving homemaker and a beloved friend to many. She will be remembered for her kindness, faith, and the love she shared with everyone around her.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, February 17, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

