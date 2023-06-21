OBITUARY: Margaret Craddock Keith Edwards

Margaret Craddock Keith Edwards, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of twenty-one years, Lester Edwards; three children, Robert (Lisa) Keith, Eddie Keith, Paula (Joe) Wedekind; two grandchildren Robbie (Jennifer) Dodd, Kristie (Sean) Ervin; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Brenda Lee Wyers; a brother, Charles Craddock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She will also be missed by many locals who knew her as “The Bra Lady” as she spent 30-plus years selling custom-fit bras and her own body lotion (Epiquench) at many flea markets including the Nashville Flea Market.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hillman Craddock and Mary Craddock Eden Bryan; her first husband, Robert “Bob” Keith; and siblings, Linda Gibson-Brown, Pam Craddock Tatum, and Yam “Bob” Craddock

Visitation will be Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastors Pat Worsham and David Goss officiating. Burial will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens at 2:00 pm with Charles Craddock, Richard Craddock, Shane Craddock, Bobby Craddock, Bobby Owen, and Joe Wedekind serving as pallbearers.

