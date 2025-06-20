OBITUARY: Margaret Burnham

Margaret Eva Pedraja Burnham, age 28, went home to be with the Lord early on Tuesday morning June 17, 2025. She was a fiery red head from the start when she was born at 9-1/2 lbs on June 4, 1997, in Evanston, Illinois.

She was loved by so many and touched so many lives. She can be defined as a dog lover, Disney lover, crocheting lover and music lover and she had a fun-loving competitive spirit. She lived her too short life fully, was adventurous and willing to try most anything. Margaret never let her illness define her.

She loved well, and was extremely bonded with her immediate family, and had a wonderful relationship with her partner’s family. She just always fit in and spread fun, joy and light to whoever was blessed to know her.

She leaves behind her grieving mom and dad, Amy (Pedraja) & Michael Burnham, a very loving brother, Gabe, an adoring partner, Andrew Ralph Carter, a precious and faithful companion Chiwiennie, Eleanor, her polydactyl Red Flame Siamese, Elsa and her Morgan horse, Norman. She was preceded to heaven by her loving grandparents, Rafael & Gladys Pedraja and James & Dawn Burnham.

Margaret left her mark on our hearts forever and there are no words that can describe how much she will be missed.

Visitation with the Burnham family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Saturday June 28, 2025, from 10:00am until the time of memorial services beginning at 11:00am. Light lunch following at The Carriage Lane Inn, 337 E. Burton St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Out of town guests who are unfamiliar with Murfreesboro please use our recommended and safe Hotels list. Please contact Amy for this list. In lieu of flowers, donations would be loved for her favorite organizations. Make-a-Wish which granted her a wish in 2014 (wish.org). Wags and Walks Rescue of Nashville (wagsandwalks.org or Venmo@wagsnash). Disney Conservation Fund – her happy place (Ifaw.org/about/institutional-partners-foundations/disney-conservation-fund).

