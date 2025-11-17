OBITUARY: Margaret Ann Smith

Margaret Ann Smith was born on September 24, 1944, in Darby, Pennsylvania and passed away on November 12, 2025, in Smyrna, Tennessee, at the age of 81.

Marge is survived by her daughter, Beth Morris and her husband Jeff of Smyrna, Tennessee, her grandson, Brian Morris and his wife Haylie of Dallas, Texas, her granddaughter, Emily Swick and her husband Tim of Portsmouth, Virginia, and her great-grandchildren, Waylon and Keaton Swick. She is also survived by son-in-law, Wayne Yelverton of Watertown, Tennessee and her brother, Robert Figarola and his wife Joyce of Sebastian, Florida, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who loved her dearly.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Figarola and Margaret Collins Figarola, husband, Bill Smith, daughter, Valerie Yelverton, sister, Francis Winkler, and brother, Donald Figarola.

Marge built a full and meaningful life rooted in family. After moving to Smyrna with her husband, Bill, she began a career at Betterbilt Aluminum, where she formed lasting friendships. She explored a variety of hobbies over the years, including stained glass and cross-stitching, and she loved cooking for her family, shopping for the next big event, and staying surprisingly up-to-date with the latest technology.

In retirement, Marge devoted herself to serving others and her grandkids. She faithfully ran the St. Luke’s food pantry and delivered Meals on Wheels, offering kindness and company. Above all, her greatest joy came from her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

A celebration of Marge’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to visitation the same day at 1:00 p.m. until the service begins. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of Marge’s favorite charities, Meals on Wheels or to your local food pantry.

