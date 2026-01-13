OBITUARY: Margaret Ann Ivie

Margaret Ann Ivie, age 87, passed away on January 11, 2026. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Open Word Tabernacle.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Mosley and Sally Brown Pendergrast; husband, Thomas Ivie; and brothers, Howard Mosley, William Murphy Mosley, James Mosley, Gary Pendergrast, Jim Pendergrast, Donnie Mosley.

She is survived by daughters, Janice Vaughn of Murfreesboro, Teresa Danford of McMinnville; brother, Roscoe Pendergrast; sisters, Peggy (Terry) Jungwirth, Sandra Woodard, Brenda (Bill) Woodard, Carolyn Johnson, Joyce (Albert) Silcox; grandchildren, Kristen (Josh) McDowell, Jeffery Lewis, Anthony (Wendy) Patterson, Mark Rhyne, Tracy (Danny) Shepherd; and eleven great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 PM, Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 15, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers with Samuel Darren Kinzer officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with Stephen Massengale, Joshua Massengale, Isacc Massengale, Terry Rose, Roy “Rusty” Simpson, Mark Rhyne, and Zachary Lewis serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

