OBITUARY: Margaret Ann Eakin

Margaret Ann Eakin passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, she was 83 years old.

She was a native of Murfreesboro, TN, a graduate of Central High School, MTSU, and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kentucky.

She taught at Smyrna High School and then served as the director of the Baptist Student Union at Blue Mountain College in Mississippi. She spent several years working for the state systems servicing the elderly in New York City and Myrtle Beach, SC. She was a beloved family member and good friend to so many.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Cates, and Paul Eakin.

She is survived by her sister, Judy Eakin Parker; her nephew, Daniel Harris, of Tallahassee, FL; her niece, Amanda Gray (Jeff Gray) of Franklin; her niece, Penny Graham (Rod Graham), of Costa Mesa, CA; and her great nieces, Jenna, Jacey, and Jordan Gray of Franklin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and her final resting place will be Cateston Cemetery, Readyville, TN, with family.

An online guestbook for the Eakin family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/