OBITUARY: Margaret Ann Bailey

Margaret Ann Bailey, age 82 of Smyrna died Sunday April 13, 2025. She was a native of Paradise Bottom, KY and was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan Popham, and Belva Crecelius; and seven brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Bailey was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and a retired 2nd Grade Teacher in New Jersey and Indiana.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jack Bailey; daughter, Amy Bailey; son, Jon Bailey and wife Stephanie; granddaughters; Alexandra and Samantha Bailey; sister, Marion Kidder.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in memory of Mrs. Bailey to Parkway Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday April 17th 10:00AM till 12Noon at Parkway Baptist Church. Funeral service will be on Thursday April 17th 12Noon at Parkway Baptist Church. Shelby Hazzard and Roger Bailey will officiate. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com