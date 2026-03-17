OBITUARY: Marc Steven Johnson

Marc Steven Johnson, 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on March 11, 2026. Marc was born on October 16, 1950, in Augusta, Georgia, to the late Burl L. and Lucille Belcher Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Bryan Johnson, and grandson, Nicholas Williams.

Marc’s faith in God was his foundation, bringing Him glory in all that he did. He belonged to World Outreach Church and was always generous with his time, talent, and treasure. Marc found tremendous joy in sharing God’s love with others.

Marc proudly served in the United States Navy, stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

A business visionary, an extraordinary negotiator, and a thoughtful communicator, Marc had an impeccable work ethic. Along with his wife, Sonia, and business partner, Jeff Blosel, he owned and operated Allegheny Industrial Associates for many years. Their unparalleled commitment, value, and respect for their employees was not only reciprocated but became their business model for success.

Away from work, Marc cheered for the Titans and the VOLS with the same gusto he brought to the golf course.

Deeply devoted to his family, Marc found immense joy in sharing experiences and creating lifelong memories. He enjoyed the planning and anticipation of Disney vacations and cruises just as much as he treasured witnessing the unbridled glee on the faces of his family. Grandpa’s “vacation envelope system” will forever be our first—and most appreciated—introduction to budgeting. Marc enjoyed annual visits to Marco Island, Las Vegas, and Cherokee, North Carolina. The one destination he valued above all others was “The Cabin” in Gatlinburg, which he designed and built, where it was Christmas year round and the most special memories were made with family and friends.

Marc is survived by his wife of over 25 years, Sonia L. Johnson; daughters, Elizabeth Nix and her husband Jeremy, Danielle Williams Patton, and Renee Burrows and her husband Chris; sister, Judy Duke and her husband David; grandchildren, Evan Nix, Jacob Johnson, Tyler Williams, Madeleine Patton, Sydney Patton, Ashton Williams, Eliana Burrows, Gracie Burrows, and Annalise Burrows; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Williams, Maci Williams, Waylon Williams, and Hattie Williams.

In lieu of customary floral tributes, the family asks that donations in Mr. Johnson’s memory be given to Alive Hospice.

To mail your donation, please send it to: 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, Tennessee 37203

No services are scheduled at this time. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

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