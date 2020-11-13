Marc Eric Thepsouvan, also known as Sangkhom “Yai” Thepsouvan, age 64 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born on January 16, 1956 in Luang Prabang, Laos, and he was the son of Khamphay Thepsouvan and Phaykhe Visisombat. Yai received his Bachelor’s degree from University of Paris – Villetaneuse in Electrical Engineering. He lived in France for 15 years and then moved to Tennessee where he met the love of his life, Amanda. He was preceded by his mother, Phaykhe Visisombat.

He is survived by his father, Khamphay Thepsouvan, wife, Amanda “Jeng” Thepsouvan of 31 years as well as his children, Sousanok (Nina) Malibayphit, Nittaya (Kurt) Faulkner, Vannakhom Thepsouvan, and Alex Thepsouvan.

Yai was a devoted father and enjoyed playing music and fishing on the lake. He was blessed with a large and loving family. His personality was so magnetic that everyone he met couldn’t help but love him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and an online guestbook is available for the Thepsouvan family at www.woodfinchapel.com.