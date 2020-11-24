Mr. Manuel “Manny” Gonzales, Jr., age 80, of Smyrna, TN passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi, TX to the late Maria Victoria and Manuel Gonzales, Sr. Manny proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for over 30 years. He was of the Baptist faith and knew the Bible well. He enjoyed bowling and working on various projects around the house.

Manny is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Gonzales; children, Jackie Phillips and her husband Rick of Lebanon, TN, Michael Gonzales of Murfreesboro, TN, David Gonzales and his wife Monica of Tuscon, AZ, and April Spring and her husband Jeff of Murfreesboro; siblings, Robert Gonzales and Victoria Gonzales; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and faithful canine companion, Harry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Gonzales, and his mother-in-law, Maidie Jernigan.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial with Military Honors will take place in Mapleview Cemetery.