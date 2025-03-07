OBITUARY: Manjulaben Gopalbhai Patel

Manjulaben Gopalbhai Patel, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed Wednesday, March 5, 2025. A native of India, she was the daughter of the late Hirabhai and Jellyben Patel.

Mrs. Patel is survived by her children, Mahendra Patel of Murfreesboro, TN, Sudha Patel of Smyrna, GA, Villas Patel of Columbus, MS, and Kailash Jones of McMinnville, TN; Seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN.

