OBITUARY: Mamie Lois Garner

Mamie Lois Garner, age 93, passed away January 25, 2026 at her residence. She was born in Sherwood, TN and a resident of Murfreesboro.

Mamie was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Maxwell and Pina Mullican Maxwell; husband, Raymond Garner; son, Robert Garner; brothers, Leon Maxwell, Sydney Maxwell; and sisters, Nancy Mangrum and Marie McKnight.

She is survived by son, Paul (Debbie) Garner; daughter, Nancy Garner; brother, Tom Maxwell; and grandchildren, Josh and Andrew Garner.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 30, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Thyatira Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

