Wednesday, January 28, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Mamie Lois Garner

OBITUARY: Mamie Lois Garner

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
45
obit8

Mamie Lois Garner, age 93, passed away January 25, 2026 at her residence. She was born in Sherwood, TN and a resident of Murfreesboro.

Mamie was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Maxwell and Pina Mullican Maxwell; husband, Raymond Garner; son, Robert Garner; brothers, Leon Maxwell, Sydney Maxwell; and sisters, Nancy Mangrum and Marie McKnight.

She is survived by son, Paul (Debbie) Garner; daughter, Nancy Garner; brother, Tom Maxwell; and grandchildren, Josh and Andrew Garner.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 30, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Thyatira Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×