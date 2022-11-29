OBITUARY: Maichanh Sithoumma

Mrs. Maichanh Sithoumma, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

She was born in Laos to the late Khamphanh and La Vichidvongsa.

Mrs. Sithoumma enjoyed going to temple and was a part of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple. She was a hardworking lady who loved helping people.

Mrs. Sithoumma is survived by her children, Alex Sithoumma and Amanda Vongsamphanh and her husband Keith all of Murfreesboro; five grandchildren; four siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

