OBITUARY: Madaline Marie Durfee

With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Madaline Marie Durfee, who left us on October 18, 2024, in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Born on August 4, 1959, at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska, Madaline lived a life full of love, laughter, and dedication to her family and friends.

Madaline was the beloved daughter of James Martin Perrine and Vanice Virginia Jensen. She was a spirited and nurturing soul, characterized by her outgoing nature and her unwavering role as a caregiver. She was known affectionately as a “Mother to all,” a testament to her boundless love and generosity.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, John Carter, and her cherished mother, Vanice Virginia Durfee. Despite these significant losses, Madaline’s strength and warmth continued to shine through, touching the lives of everyone around her.

Madaline leaves behind a devoted family who will carry on her legacy of love. She is survived by her loving daughters, Jessica Rhodes and her spouse Matthew, and Kimberly Scarigello. Her father, James Perrine, continues to hold her memory dear. Her grandchildren, Tucker, Wesley, and Aubree Rhodes, brought immense joy to her life, and they will forever remember their grandmother’s love and wisdom.

Madaline’s siblings, Donna Perry and her spouse Tom, James Wayne Perrine, Ginny Perrine-Wilson and her spouse Nicole Perrine Wilson, Conner Powell, Tammy Bryant, and Laura Lee, along with many other beloved family members and friends, are left to cherish her memory.

Her education at Mercer High School laid the foundation for a life of service and commitment. Madaline found a fulfilling career working in Weight and Balances at the Nashville Airport, where she was known for her diligence and camaraderie.

Her life was enriched by her love for adventure, which once led her to become a Big Winner contestant on the popular show Wheel of Fortune. This joyful spirit and her zest for life were infectious, spreading happiness wherever she went.

Madaline’s family and friends will forever remember her as a beacon of love and kindness. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. Her life was a testament to the power of love and the importance of family, leaving an indelible mark on all who crossed her path.

In the words of those who knew her best, “Madaline was not just a mother to us; she was a mother to everyone. Her heart knew no bounds, and her love was a gift to us all.”

May she rest in peace, forever loved and remembered.

https://www.simplecremationtn.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email