Mrs. Madaliene Powell Bomar, age 94, of Bell Buckle, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born in Toledo, OH to the late James W. and Ethel Wyatt Powell. Mrs. Bomar was a faithful member of Bell Buckle Church of Christ. She taught high school English for many years at Kittrell High School, Eagleville High School, Rockvale High School, and Christiana High School. Mrs. Bomar started her mornings with her devotion and reading her Bible. She read the newspaper to keep up with current events.

Mrs. Bomar is survived by her daughter, Lynne Fox and her husband Bobby of Bell Buckle; son-in-law, Jim Vaughn of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Jackie Gibson, Allen Vaughn and his wife Melissa, and Jessica McCord and her husband Jeff; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Allen Bomar, and a daughter, Caroline Vaughn.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Christiana Elementary School Library, 4701 Shelbyville Pike, Christiana, TN 37037.

Graveside services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at Hazel Cemetery in Bell Buckle.

www.woodfinchapel.com