OBITUARY: Mac Talbert

In Loving Memory of Mac Talbert

Mac Talbert, age 76, of Murfreesboro, passed away on February 14, 2025. The Funeral Service is 3 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2025 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m. Interment in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens is 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2025. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers: George Johnson, Bobby Thompson, Bill Tomlinson, and Phil Burton.

Mac Ferrell Talbert was born in Pinhurst NC to Albina June Frye Talbert and Frank Riley Talbert. Mac Talbert, a man whose heart was as big as the open road he once traveled, passed away surrounded by love and family. He spent much of his life behind the wheel, first as a dedicated 18-wheeler driver and later as a beloved school bus driver – a role he cherished more than anything. He couldn’t have been prouder when he was named Employee of the Month, a recognition that meant the world to him because he truly loved his job, the kids, and the joy of greeting them each morning with his warm smile and contagious laugh.

Mac never met a stranger. He had a way of making people feel welcome, whether through a quick-witted joke, a kind word, or one of his famous big breakfasts. He loved his family fiercely, adored his dogs, and was happiest when surrounded by the people (and pets) he loved. Stubborn at times, but always encouraging, he had a gift for lifting others up and making them smile.

His faith was central to his life, and he found joy in serving at church, The Ministry Center Church of God, and opening his home to any kid who needed a safe place to land. His kindness, generosity, and unwavering love for his family and community will never be forgotten.

Mr. Talbert is survived by his wife Karen Taylor Talbert; children Gail (Tony) Britt, Mac Kelly Talbert, and Vicky (Michael) Reddish; grandchildren: Summer (Pedro) Alvarez, Kelly (Amanda) Talbert, Timothy (Melanie) Britt, Brandon Talbert, Jessica (Austin) Henry, Hannah Talbert, and Riley Talbert; 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings: June, Edna Yow, David (Kim) Talbert, and Edgar (Barbara) Talbert. He is preceded in death by parents Albina and Riley Talbert, and brothers Gary Talbert and Frank Talbert.

Mac’s legacy lives on in the laughter he shared, the lives he touched, and the love he gave so freely. Though he will be deeply missed, his spirit will continue to ride alongside those who were lucky enough to know him.

