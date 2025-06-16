OBITUARY: Mabel Lene Brazelton

It is with deep sorrow to announce that Mabel Lene Brazelton, Age 96, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on June 11, 2025.

Mabel Lene Brazelton was born on January 25, 1929, in Yucca, Alabama to George and Elva Allen. She graduated from Pisgah High School in 1952, and she was the second oldest of seven children.

She married the love of her life, Hugh Brazelton, in 1956, and they were blessed with 60 years of marriage before his passing. She was a devoted and loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother.

Mabel Brazelton was known for her love of God, for her love of her family, her sewing skills, and her warm smile. She was always welcoming everyone into her home with a warm smile and warm biscuits.

Receiving friends on Monday, June 16, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and then Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Funeral Service is at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery immediately following the service.