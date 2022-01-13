On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Mabel Fields, beloved sister, wife, mother, and my Nana, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 78.

Born April 28, 1943 in Frakes, Kentucky to Luster Fuson and Maude Browning Fuson, Mrs. Fields was the ninth of the couple’s fourteen children.

Raised God-fearing and hardworking, she was endowed with a love for God and family that seemingly knew no bounds. On December 23, 1963, she married Oscar Fields Jr., and together they raised two daughters, Vickie and Jennifer. Her family lived in Akron, Ohio before returning to Frakes, KY to manage a farm with over 70 head of cattle and an apple orchard, where she assisted and participated in several agricultural research projects. When not managing the Lower Farm, she spent much of her time there volunteering and working in Henderson Settlement where she poured her time into children, as well as the programs and charities they offered in local areas of need.

In 1997, Mrs. Fields moved to LaVergne, Tennessee with her husband, Oscar, to be closer to their daughters. Two years after moving to LaVergne, TN, she would welcome the first of three grandchildren and later be awarded the honor of ‘Best Nana Ever’ 1999-2022, the longest title-holder in franchise history. Mrs. Fields was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church, and retired assistant director at the Lancaster Christian Academy Early Learning Center, where her reputation was so highly regarded that she and her husband were known as ‘Ms. and Mr. Mabel.’ She enjoyed working with children, solving crossword puzzles, asking others, “Is it cold in here to you?” (it wasn’t), and watching her favorite teams, the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball and the Atlanta Braves baseball teams. She was beyond generous with her time and love, offering both to countless others and ensuring a legacy of charity and love in all those blessed enough to have known her.

Mrs. Fields was preceded in death by her parents, Luster Fuson, and Maude Browning Fuson; siblings, Ruby Jones, Ruth Fields, Mildred Fields, Lonnie Fuson, Alfred Fuson, Kathleen Partin, and Phillip Fuson; brothers-in-law, David Keasler, Maurice Fields, Troy James, Coleman Fields, Auldric Fields, Walt Barr, Evan Fields, Lewis Fields, and Harold Fields; sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Fields, Ann Barr, Theresa Fields, and Jo Austin.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Oscar Fields, Jr.; daughters, Vickie Douglass and husband Clay, Jennifer Fields and husband Jeff Shaw; son, Larry Chavarria; grandchildren, Sidney Shaw, Bailey Chavarria, Zoe Chavarria; siblings, Charles Fuson and wife Norma, Earl Fuson, Ed Fuson, and wife Vonda, Janie Spicer and husband Tony, Phyllis Keasler, Jerry Fuson, and wife Ruth; sisters-in-law, Doris Daniels, Gloria Fuson, Mary Fuson, and Thelma Fuson; brother-in-law, Riley Patin.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 14th from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with a funeral service officiated by Neil Pennycuff at 5:00 PM, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. In Kentucky, visitation will be held Saturday, January 15th from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Green Hills Funeral Home in Middlesboro, KY. Graveside service will be at Powers Cemetery in Frakes, KY at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 16th. www.woodfinchapel.com