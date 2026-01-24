OBITUARY: Lynn Rigsby Skelley

Mrs. Lynn Rigsby Skelley, age 61 of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday evening, January 21 at Stonecrest Medical Center in Rutherford County.

She is survived by:

husband, Steve Skelley;

3 children, Brittany Smith and husband Brandon of Culleoka, TN, Ryan Skelley and wife Hannah of Murfreesboro, Sarah Smith and husband Brian of Mount Juliet;

father, Wesley Rigsby;

sister, Amanda Rigsby Schafer of Lebanon;

brother, Eld. Scott Rigsby and wife Jennifer of Pleasant Shade;

6 grandchildren, Jonah Smith, Avery Smith, Griffin Skelley, Weston Smith, Grayson Skelley, Annie Smith.

Mrs. Skelley is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Thursday morning, January 29 at 11:00 AM. Eld. Scott Rigsby and Eld. Jackie Rich will officiate. Interment in the Sanderson Cemetery in Pleasant Shade.

Serving as pallbearers are: Jonah Smith, Brandon Smith, Brian Smith, Will White, Bly Rigsby, Glynn Carden.

Visitation begins at the Carthage Chapel on Wednesday at 12:00 noon until 6:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Sanderson Cemetery Mowing Fund.

