OBITUARY: Lynn Churchman

Lynn Churchman, age 69, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2025 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church and Center Pointe Baptist Church and worked in billing for Nashville Memorial Hospital.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Earl Cox and Clennie Geraldine Hitt Cox.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Churchman; Lynn is survived by her children, Nicky Hurst, Brandon Hurst, Jason Hurst, Jill Hurst, Ron Churchman, Tammy Churchman Coyle and Ashley Churchman Granholm; brother, Tim Cox; sister, Bonnie Massey; twenty-four grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2025 at Jennings & Ayers. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. with Jim Powers officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

