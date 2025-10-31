OBITUARY: Lynda Michelle Mileusnich

Lynda “Lynn” Michelle Mileusnich (née Poremba) was born on June 13th, 1968 in Evergreen Park, Illinois. She was called Home by her Savior on October 28th, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee at 57 years old.

She is preceded by her older brother, Thomas Poremba; her in-laws, Millicent and Louis Mileusnich; and her unborn grandchild, Leor Mileusnich.

She is survived by her loyal husband, David Mileusnich; her children, Amanda, Brian (Amber), Sarah, and Lynnea Mileusnich; and four grandchildren, Charlotte, Minette, Lily, and Azalea Mileusnich. She will be dearly missed by her parents, Arnold and Judith Poremba; her brother, Scott (Michele) Poremba, her sister, Jeannie (Jim) Pecora. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Britney Poremba, Allison and Jimmy Pecora, Kristin and Michael (Laurie) Purcell, Kaitlyn, Timothy, and Daniel (Kate) Cibich. She was loved by her other family and friends in the States and abroad, including her “adopted” son Caimin.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 7, 2025, at Murfreesboro Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The visitation will be followed by a service at 7 p.m.

Lynn, despite her quiet demeanor, touched countless lives. She was known for her strong faith, unwavering love, and sweet hospitality both in Illinois and Tennessee. She took every opportunity to honor her best friend, Jesus Christ, whether by drumming on her bongos in worship, homeschooling her four children, or serving at her churches, Alliance Bible Church (Renovation Church) and World Outreach Church. She spent her days pouring into her family, completing all types of puzzles, camping, gardening, and birdwatching.

While her passing brings her family grief, we take comfort knowing she is in the arms of the One she loved the most. Even in her final days, when the cancer was completing its course, she remained a bundle of beautiful smiles.

