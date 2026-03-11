Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Lynda Daye Powell

OBITUARY: Lynda Daye Powell

Jennifer Haley
Lynda Daye Powell, age 79, passed away on March 7, 2026, at Stonecrest Medical Center. She was born in McKeesport, PA and a resident of Rutherford County. She worked in Insurance as Chief Financial Officer with Liberty Mutual.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert Roadman and Dorothy Estelle Boddington Roadman; and husband, Ervin Powell.

She is survived by daughter, Lori Lynn Jenks; brothers, Ross Roadman and Reed Roadman; and granddaughter, Alana Lynn Jenks and grandson, Tanner Powell.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

