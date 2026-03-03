Luther Gray (LG) Elliott, age 89 of Smyrna, Tennessee died Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the Smyrna Care Center. He was a native of Paint Rock Valley, Alabama and was a son of the late Virgil Elliott and Mary Lee Owensby Elliott. He was also preceded by his wife, Joan Elliott, and all six of his siblings.

Survivors include his children, Dave Elliott (Vikkie), Patty Jo Elliott, Michael Elliott (Malinda Hoover), and Kevin Elliott; grandchildren, Erika Elliott, Jackie Elliott (Greg Medford), Josh Elliott (Mandy), Becky Scott, PJ Losh, Leslie Strange (Justin), Whitney Elliott, and Bethany Moody (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Tobin, Maverick, Emery, Hampton, Jarod, Jacob, Nathaniel, Brodee, Dylan, Cullen, Kendell, Devontay, and Ciaya; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Elliott was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. LG never met a stranger, and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was self-employed in the construction industry for many years and took great pride in his work and shared his skillset with his sons and grandson. He loved singing along to his favorite music and dancing-especially when coaxed by his granddaughters. He deeply adored his wife, Joan and they were just shy of a 60-year marriage when she sadly passed away in 2015.

