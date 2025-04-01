OBITUARY: Luther Doyle Vinson

Luther Doyle Vinson was born in Jackson County, TN, on September 15th, 1938. He was the son of Sidney Luther and Gossy Mae Vinson. He was one of ten children. He passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025.

He’s preceded in death by his siblings Leslie Graves Vinson, Lucy Lorrell Vinson Green, Minnie Mazell Vinson Newberry, Elizabeth Pernell Vinson Cross, Sidney Imogene Lucinda Vinson Allen, Donald D. Vinson, Edath Jo Vinson Proffitt, and William Dowl Vinson.

He is also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Patricia Ellen Vinson.

He is survived by his sister Irene Denton of Arkansas. His two sons Stephen Luther Vinson and Stanley Doyle Vinson. His grandchildren Sidney “Shane” Vinson (Delaney), Stephen Kyle Vinson, and Stevi Kay Vinson Pugh (Joseph), and his Great-Grandchildren Isaac Paul Vinson and Owen Brooks Vinson.

Luther was a long time member of Rockvale Church of Christ.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on April 24th at 12:00 pm at Rockvale Church of Christ. Flowers can be sent to Rockvale Church of Christ. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email