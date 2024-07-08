OBITUARY: Lurine Whitlock

Lurine Whitlock, age 87, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

She was the daughter of the late Albert and SuePaul Daniel Toliver and wife of the late Clarence Herschell Whitlock, who passed away in 2020.

She is survived by sons, Steve Whitlock and his wife Debbie of Atlanta, Georgia, and Paul Whitlock of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; three grandchildren, Charlie, Pete and Abby Whitlock all of Atlanta, Georgia; and sisters, Vista Crosslin and her husband John of Bell Buckle, Tennessee, and Margaret Robinson and her husband Barry of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Mrs. Whitlock was a graduate of Coffee County Central High School in Manchester, a longtime employee of State Farm Insurance Company and member of Barfield Baptist Church.

Services to celebrate Mrs. Whitlock will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Monday, July 8, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation also on Monday, July 8, 2024 from Twelve noon until Two O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

