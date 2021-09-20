Mister Luke Aaron Batey passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to Alex and Megan Batey. Luke’s family is a member of Powell’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Luke is survived by his parents, Alex and Megan Batey; siblings, Jackson, Wyatt, and Fisher; grandparents, Jack and Jeri Holland and Glenn Batey; great-grandparents, Summers and Brenda Pass, Tommy and Pat Holland, and Glenda Batey; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 24, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

