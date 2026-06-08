Luke Alan Ballard was born April 22, 2026 and departed this life on June 2, 2026 at one month and eleven days. He was a precious baby boy, with the cutest dimples, that brought immeasurable love and joy to his family. He was a gift from God and his family will be eternally grateful for every day they had with Baby Luke.

He is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Rebecca Ballard of the home in Lewisburg, TN and the brother to Rosemary and Baker Ballard, of the home; maternal grandparents, Alan Peterson of Minerva, Ohio; Dee and Brad Beasley of Murfreesboro, TN; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Leanne Ballard of Pryor, Oklahoma; maternal great-grandparents Mary and Peter Hicks of Lebanon, TN; Shelby Beasley of Hermitage, TN, Judy Dages of Louisville, KY; paternal great-grandparents, Tom and Sue Ballard of Gore, Oklahoma; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Jeff Dungey of Blairsville, GA; Amy and Aaron Nieves of Blairsville, GA; Paige and Nawrass Aldabbagh of Franklin, TN; Connor Beasley of Murfreesboro, TN; Brayden Beasley of Murfreesboro, TN; Brooklynn and Wesley Cunningham of Murfreesboro, TN; Parker Ballard of Locust Grove, Oklahoma; cousins, Bradley Dungey, Justin Hildreth, Myles Nieves, Madison and Jalen Ingram; Lincoln and Violet Aldabbagh, McKoy Ballard; as well as numerous extended family members.

Luke Alan was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Claude Dages; Ron Beasley; Hugh and Charity Peterson; paternal great-grandparents Barbara Ballard and Marvin Breeden.

The Celebration of Life service will be on Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 2 PM at Grove Hill Church, Nashville Hwy, Chapel Hill, TN. There will be no visitation prior to the service.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapel Hill, TN is in charge of the arrangements, (931) 364-2233.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email